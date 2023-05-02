The Japanese public is split on the need to speed up parliamentary debate on amending the Constitution, despite Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pledge to achieve a revision amid security threats posed by China, Russia and North Korea, according to a Kyodo News survey.

The survey, compiled Monday, showed 49% of respondents said the parliament needs to accelerate discussion on amendments to the supreme law, including the war-renouncing Article 9, while 48% said it does not.

Russia has reportedly said the risk of a nuclear clash was at its highest level in decades following its invasion of Ukraine, and concerns remain North Korea could conduct its seventh nuclear test soon amid its unprecedented pace of missile tests.