    Part of a Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing in April being brought up from the seabed off of Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Six bodies have been recovered from the site, while four others are still missing. | KYODO

  • Kyodo, Jiji

A major part of the wreckage of a Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing in early April was hauled from the seabed Tuesday by a salvage company, a government source said.

The UH-60JA helicopter disappeared with 10 aboard on April 6 in waters off Okinawa Prefecture. The operation brought the wreckage up from 106 meters below the surface north of Irabu Island.

The recovered portion of the aircraft was hauled up after being wrapped in a net by a remotely-operated underwater vehicle. The operation had previously been delayed due to high seas, with preparations recommencing Monday.

