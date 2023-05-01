U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea later this month in Hiroshima when he travels to the city for this year’s summit of the Group of Seven advanced economies, a senior U.S. official said Monday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not mention the date of the three-way meeting. According to diplomatic sources, it will likely be held on May 21, the closing day of the three-day G7 summit, before Biden departs for Australia.

Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed last week during a summit at the White House to step up trilateral cooperation with Japan to better deal with the North Korean nuclear threat.