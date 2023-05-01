  • Investigators suspect the suspect siphoned the information through phishing, or having people type in information on a fake site, or found them on the 'dark web,' a part of the internet accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools. | GETTY IMAGES
Logins and passwords for about 2.9 million people were found on a computer seized from a 30-year-old man who was arrested in February for allegedly illegally accessing another person’s online account.

The Kanagawa Prefectural Police served a fresh warrant Monday morning for the man, a Chinese national and company employee in Tokyo, over similar charges relating to a law banning unauthorized computer access.

Police also discovered 100 million email addresses on his computer, investigative sources said.

