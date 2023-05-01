Logins and passwords for about 2.9 million people were found on a computer seized from a 30-year-old man who was arrested in February for allegedly illegally accessing another person’s online account.
The Kanagawa Prefectural Police served a fresh warrant Monday morning for the man, a Chinese national and company employee in Tokyo, over similar charges relating to a law banning unauthorized computer access.
Police also discovered 100 million email addresses on his computer, investigative sources said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.