Depressive tendencies have grown among children in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, with over 10% of surveyed children found to have moderate or severe symptoms, a recent survey by the National Center for Child Health and Development showed.

The center surveyed the impact of the pandemic on children in December 2020, December 2021 and October 2022. The survey covered 10,680 children from elementary school fifth graders to high school first graders across the country, with valid responses received from some 50% to 60% of the children in each grade.

The center used an international standard for adolescents to assess depressive tendencies, asking nine questions, such as whether those surveyed feel depressed or have little interest in things. Elementary fifth graders and junior high school second graders took part in all three rounds.