    An ATM outside a First Republic Bank branch in Manhattan Beach, California, on March 13. U.S. financial authorities have taken possession of California's troubled First Republic Bank, which will be acquired by JPMorgan Chase bank. | AFP-JIJI

JPMorgan Chase said on Monday it will buy most of First Republic Bank’s assets after regulators seized the troubled lender over the weekend, marking the third failure of a major U.S. bank in two months.

Under the deal, which came after an auction, JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for most of the assets of the San Francisco-based bank, whose failure is the largest since Washington Mutual in 2008.

JPMorgan, already the biggest bank in the United States, has also entered into a loss-share agreement with the FDIC on single family, residential and commercial loans it bought, but will not take First Republic Bank’s corporate debt or preferred stock.

