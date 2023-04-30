Wagner forces may withdraw from Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut because of growing casualties and an acute shortage of ammunition, said the mercenary group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“I am writing this letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu with a request to immediately issue ammunition,” Prigozhin said in an 86-minute video interview conducted Friday with Russian military correspondent Semyon Pegov and posted Saturday on the WarGonzo Telegram channel.

If sufficient ammunition isn’t provided right away, Prigozhin said he would “consider it necessary” to complain to Russian President Vladimir Putin.