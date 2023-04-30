Kirtesh Patel’s market stall in north London has everything a royal fan could want, from Charles III keyrings and spoons to thimbles with the king’s face on them.

The only thing missing is customers, even with just a week to go until Charles’s set-piece coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The last coronation was held 70 years ago in 1953, when huge crowds turned out to witness the formal investiture of the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.