Nine months before the first 2024 U.S. presidential primary, Donald Trump’s onetime U.N. envoy Nikki Haley is barnstorming early-voting New Hampshire, one of several Republicans scrambling to dent the huge poll lead of the nomination front-runner.

With Trump’s legal setbacks mounting, Americans are bracing for a parade of contenders positioning themselves as more moderate, less bombastic alternatives to the former president taking another stab at the White House.

The lesser known candidates seek to defy early polling and the uncomfortable narrative — for them, at least — that Trump is already dominating the race to square off against incumbent Joe Biden in the general election.