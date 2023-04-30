  • Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley takes a picture with a supporter following a town hall event at an American Legion center in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Laconia, New Hampshire – Nine months before the first 2024 U.S. presidential primary, Donald Trump’s onetime U.N. envoy Nikki Haley is barnstorming early-voting New Hampshire, one of several Republicans scrambling to dent the huge poll lead of the nomination front-runner.

With Trump’s legal setbacks mounting, Americans are bracing for a parade of contenders positioning themselves as more moderate, less bombastic alternatives to the former president taking another stab at the White House.

The lesser known candidates seek to defy early polling and the uncomfortable narrative — for them, at least — that Trump is already dominating the race to square off against incumbent Joe Biden in the general election.

