A man shot dead five neighbors including an 8-year-old boy after some of them had asked him to stop shooting a semiautomatic rifle in his front yard in Cleveland, Texas, because it was keeping their baby awake, police said on Saturday.

Police were still looking for the suspect, who used an AR-15-style rifle in the shooting inside the neighbors’ home late Friday, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

Sheriffs deputies were joined by FBI agents as they continued searching for the suspect, Francisco Oropeza, 38, in a nearby wooded area 18 hours after the attack, Capers said.