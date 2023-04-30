Tokyo reported 976 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down 162 from a week before, with the seven-day average of coming to 1,484.6, compared with 1,312.7 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria rose by one from Saturday to five, while no deaths linked to the virus were reported Sunday.

On Saturday, Japan reported 13,177 new cases, up some 2,500 from a week earlier. Fifteen deaths linked to the coronavirus were newly confirmed across the country, while the number of severe cases rose by three from Friday to 49.