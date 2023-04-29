Wellington – New Zealand’s treasured kiwi birds are shuffling around Wellington’s verdant hills for the first time in a century, after a drive to eliminate invasive predators from the capital’s surrounds.
Visitors to New Zealand a millennium ago would have encountered a bona fide “birdtopia” — islands teeming with feathered creatures fluttering through life unaware that mammalian predators existed.
The arrival of Polynesian voyagers in the 1200s and Europeans a few hundred years later changed all that.
