    A member of the Capital Kiwi Project team taking a female kiwi to be released back into the wild, on April 12 near Wellington. | AFP-JIJI

Wellington – New Zealand’s treasured kiwi birds are shuffling around Wellington’s verdant hills for the first time in a century, after a drive to eliminate invasive predators from the capital’s surrounds.

Visitors to New Zealand a millennium ago would have encountered a bona fide “birdtopia” — islands teeming with feathered creatures fluttering through life unaware that mammalian predators existed.

The arrival of Polynesian voyagers in the 1200s and Europeans a few hundred years later changed all that.

