  • Naoyuki Kawahara (center), head of that nonprofit organization Rocinantes that has been involved in providing medical support in Sudan, arrives at Tokyo's Haneda Airport with other evacuees from the war-torn country on Saturday morning. | KYODO
    Naoyuki Kawahara (center), head of that nonprofit organization Rocinantes that has been involved in providing medical support in Sudan, arrives at Tokyo's Haneda Airport with other evacuees from the war-torn country on Saturday morning. | KYODO

  • KYODO

A charter flight carrying 48 Japanese nationals and their family members who were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan landed in Tokyo on Saturday morning, the government said.

The flight departed on Friday from a Self-Defense Forces base in Djibouti, a small African nation near Sudan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

One of the passengers, Naoyuki Kawahara, head of nonprofit organization Rocinantes that has been involved in providing medical support in Sudan, thanked those who assisted.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED