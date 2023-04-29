A charter flight carrying 48 Japanese nationals and their family members who were evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan landed in Tokyo on Saturday morning, the government said.
The flight departed on Friday from a Self-Defense Forces base in Djibouti, a small African nation near Sudan, according to the Foreign Ministry.
One of the passengers, Naoyuki Kawahara, head of nonprofit organization Rocinantes that has been involved in providing medical support in Sudan, thanked those who assisted.
