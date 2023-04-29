The government has adopted a new manual that includes procedures for the defense minister to take command of the Japan Coast Guard if the country is attacked by a foreign country.

In such cases, the defense minister will be able to give orders to the JCG commandant, according to the manual, which was released Friday. Cabinet approval will be needed to place the JCG under the defense chief’s control.

The manual also set out the roles that the Self-Defense Forces and the JCG should play. Specifically, the SDF will be in charge of defense in combat areas and the JCG will provide rear-area support, including the transportation of evacuees.