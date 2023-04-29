  • Just 51 women, or 1.3%, hold representative-level positions in the total 3,801 Tokyo-listed companies. | REUTERS
    Just 51 women, or 1.3%, hold representative-level positions in the total 3,801 Tokyo-listed companies. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Just 15 of the 1,836 companies listed on the top-tier Prime Market on the Tokyo bourse were headed by women as of the end of January, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank, with the 0.8% share reflecting the struggle among major businesses to embrace diversity in management.

The small number of women in positions with representative rights at top-tier firms compares unfavorably with a record high 8.2% of approximately 1.19 million businesses in Japan reporting they had a female president in 2022, the research found.

Japan is “extremely slow compared with other countries” in promoting women to prominent positions, said Shintaro Yamaguchi, a professor specializing in labor economics at the University of Tokyo.

