A controversial immigration bill stipulating deportation rules for repeat refugee applicants passed a key Lower House committee Friday after four ruling and opposition parties agreed to changes, including on offering training to immigration officials who will conduct screening.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai and Democratic Party for the People, voted for the bill. Other opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP), the largest opposition group, and the Japanese Communist Party — voted against it.

With the bill having cleared the key Lower House committee, it is expected to receive the backing of parliament after it passes the Lower House and is sent to the Upper House.