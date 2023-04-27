In his face-off with Walt Disney, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has frequently adopted the pose of a swaggering gunfighter out of the Wild West.

“There’s a new sheriff in town,” DeSantis boasts to conservative audiences nationwide as he prepares to launch his 2024 presidential bid.

The flex brings him cheers from the friendly crowds. But as his clash with Disney escalates, so does the political risk for DeSantis and his nascent campaign.