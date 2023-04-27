The family of a Japanese journalist killed while reporting on Myanmar’s 2007 “Saffron Revolution” released his last pictures on Wednesday, sharing footage from a recently obtained video camera missing since his fatal shooting 15 years ago.
The final pictures from 50-year-old Kenji Nagai during an anti-government protest were obtained by Myanmar-focused news outlet the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), which returned the camera on Wednesday to Nagai’s family in Bangkok.
Myanmar security forces arrested thousands of people during the monk-led demonstrations in what was one of the biggest uprisings in decades against military rule. At least 31 people were killed.
