  • Tourists, residents and other passengers arriving in Japan from Saturday will no longer need to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result. | REUTERS
    Tourists, residents and other passengers arriving in Japan from Saturday will no longer need to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result. | REUTERS

Starting on Saturday, passengers arriving in Japan will no longer be required to submit proof of vaccination or negative test results, according to media reports, as the country braces for an influx of travelers during the Golden Week holidays.

Currently, all incoming passengers — including Japanese nationals and foreign residents — are required to present proof that they have received at least three COVID-19 vaccine shots or have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours before departure.

The government had previously said it planned to end the border measures on May 8, when the category for COVID-19 under the Infectious Disease Law will be downgraded from one similar to Class 2 to Class 5, which is on par with seasonal influenza.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW