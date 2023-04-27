Japan is making arrangements to bring forward the lifting of its current COVID-19 border control measures to Saturday in anticipation of an increase in overseas travelers during the Golden Week holidays, government sources said Wednesday.

The government had originally planned to end the border measures on May 8, the same day the legal status of the coronavirus will be downgraded to common infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza. But it coincides with the end of the holiday period starting this weekend.

Currently, all entrants are required to present certification of at least three COVID-19 vaccination doses or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of departure.