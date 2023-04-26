Japan and the European Union have reportedly opposed a proposal that the Group of Seven nations ban all exports to Russia, a move that would be aimed at boosting support for Ukraine ahead of next month’s G7 Hiroshima summit.

The proposal, made by the United States, would ban nearly all items from being exported to Russia, with exceptions including agricultural and medical products, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Representatives from Japan and the EU have said the move would not be realistic, sources told the newspaper.