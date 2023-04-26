The European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights said Japan’s gender gap is similar to what it used to be like in Europe decades ago, but that the continent and the East Asian nation can learn from each other and advance women’s empowerment.

Nicolas Schmit also said in a recent interview that he was satisfied with the Group of Seven labor ministers’ statement from their meeting, held over the past weekend in Japan, for mentioning the importance of issues such as equal pay and labor equality between men and women.

Japan consistently ranks low in gender surveys by international organizations like the World Bank, trailing behind other G7 nations.