China has approved a newly revised counterespionage law as President Xi Jinping seeks to bolster national security amid a range of tensions with the U.S.

The law was approved during a Standing Committee meeting of the National People’s Congress on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, without providing any additional details.

Xi has used his decade in power to emphasize security concerns as friction with the U.S. has increased over issues including Taiwan, the treatment of minorities in Xinjiang and more recently China’s tech ambitions.

