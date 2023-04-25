China’s tourism sector is on track to achieve a full recovery as bookings for domestic trips flood in — by some measures already exceeding pre-pandemic levels — ahead of a key holiday period that begins this week.

The bustling holiday season will offer a significant look into the future of the Chinese tourism industry as it recovers from strict COVID-19 rules that kept people at home for significant parts of the past three years.

The holidays, known as the Labor Day “golden week” in China, kick off Saturday. The five-day period will be the first long public holiday for Chinese travelers since late January’s Lunar New Year and the first since the Asian powerhouse resumed overseas group tours in February.