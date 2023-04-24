In the Sudanese capital, charred paramilitary pick-up trucks hit by air strikes litter main streets and weary residents queue for bread in neighborhoods largely emptied of civilian life.

On the outskirts, people lug suitcases long distances by foot toward bus stops as they try to flee the city.

A reporter returning to his family home on Sunday got a glimpse of a city enveloped by war over the past eight days — a journey that would normally take little more than 30 minutes but took three hours amid the chaos of the conflict.