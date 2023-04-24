Chinese participants in a Japanese government-backed exchange program sent to various cities around the country in early April have said they are eager to deepen cultural exchange after COVID-19 border controls were lifted.

A total of 22 have been sent to Japan in 2023, the first year a full dispatch of Chinese participants has been possible in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program since 2019. Those selected for 2020 were barred from traveling to the Japan that year, being sent instead in smaller groups in 2022.

Chinese JETs usually begin working in Japan from April, according to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.