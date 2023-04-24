  • An office in Zagreb, Croatia. A recent study found that novice workers benefitted most from generative artificial intelligence tech. | BLOOMBERG
    An office in Zagreb, Croatia. A recent study found that novice workers benefitted most from generative artificial intelligence tech. | BLOOMBERG

Customer service workers at a Fortune 500 software firm who were given access to generative artificial intelligence tools became 14% more productive on average than those who were not, with the least-skilled workers reaping the most benefit.

That’s according to a new study by researchers at Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who tested the impact of generative AI tools on productivity at the company over the course of a year.

The research marks the first time the impact of generative AI tools on work has been measured outside the lab. Prior studies have benchmarked the capabilities of large language models against tasks in fields like law and medicine — showing that, for example, GPT-4 aces the bar exam in the 90th percentile. Other research has tested the tech’s impact on workers’ performance of isolated writing tasks in small-scale laboratory settings.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW