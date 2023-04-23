China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has lodged a complaint with the South Korean ambassador over “erroneous” remarks by the South Korean president about Taiwan, China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said increased tensions around Taiwan were due to attempts to change the status quo by force, and he opposed such a change.

“The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan but, like the issue of North Korea, it is a global issue,” Yoon said.