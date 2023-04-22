The U.S. Marines will set up a battalion tasked with launching land-based Tomahawk cruise missiles within one of its regiments by 2030, an official familiar with the matter has said.

The new artillery battalion will belong to the 11th Marine Regiment based in California, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. With the unit’s creation, the U.S. military is unlikely to deploy such long-range missiles to Japan.

In the face of China’s growing military power and North Korea’s missile and nuclear threat, Japan has decided to acquire “counterstrike capabilities” and plans to buy 400 Tomahawks, which have a strike range of about 1,600 kilometers, from the United States.