  • Airborne troops from Japan, the U.S., Britain and Australia take part in a joint military drill at the Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Jan. 8. | REUTERS
Sydney – Australia will outline its defense plans on Monday, and its leaders are previewing a more assertive posture — in which it can strike farther, faster — while working with midsize allies to reduce tensions as the United States and China square off.

The Labor government of Anthony Albanese will lay out those proposals on Monday in response to a wide-ranging and secret defense review of Australia’s investment in modern military systems and logistics, and how they would fare in a sudden conflict.

The review examined how Australia could better integrate with its AUKUS partners the United States and Britain, as well as other allies, the government has said. The AUKUS countries last month announced Australia would spend 368 billion Australian dollars on nuclear-powered submarines, and will jointly develop hypersonic weapons to catch up to China.

