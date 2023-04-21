U.S. President Joe Biden may announce his re-election campaign by video as soon as Tuesday, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday, setting the stage for a possible rematch with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

A Tuesday announcement by Biden, 80, would come four years to the day after his 2020 campaign launch. The source on Thursday cautioned that the exact timing could change.

Biden is the oldest person to have occupied the White House, and would be 86 at the end of a second four-year term. He has struggled with low public-approval ratings, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Sunday showing that just 39% of Americans approve of his job performance.