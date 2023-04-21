A Self-Defense Forces plane left for Djibouti on Friday to prepare to evacuate Japanese nationals from Sudan, where military clashes are intensifying.

The C-130 transport airplane departed from Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture to stand by in Djibouti to extricate 63 Japanese citizens in Sudan, most of whom are in the capital, Khartoum.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said during a news conference that a C-2 transport aircraft and a KC-767 aerial refueling plane are also expected to leave Japan for Djibouti as soon as they are ready.