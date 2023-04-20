  • Medication abortion refers to a two-drug regimen consisting of mifepristone and misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. It accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions. | REUTERS
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has temporarily put a lower court order imposing significant restrictions on the distribution of the abortion drug mifepristone on hold through Friday night, as the high court considers a request by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to block the restrictions.

The order stems from a lawsuit brought by anti-abortion groups and doctors seeking to ban the pill. Here is what you need to know about the case as it continues to unfold.

What is medication abortion?

