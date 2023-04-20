The government on Thursday ordered the Air Self-Defense Force to dispatch aircraft to Djibouti in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Sudan, where military clashes are intensifying.

The ASDF planes are expected to leave for Djibouti this weekend, from where they will fly to Sudan to evacuate around 60 Japanese nationals living there, a government source said.

For the mission, the SDF will organize a joint task force headed by the commander of the Air SDF’s Air Support Command.