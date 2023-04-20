Stocks in Japan are primed to outpace global peers this year as improving corporate-governance standards and the central bank’s potential policy normalization burnish the nation’s appeal for foreign funds, according to Man GLG.

Warren Buffett’s most recent endorsement of the market and the end of global rate hikes are also positive catalysts, according to Jeffrey Atherton, head of Japanese equities at U.K.-based Man GLG, a unit of hedge fund Man Group PLC.

“Medium term we are very optimistic,” Atherton said in an interview last week. “It does seem that the pace of change in Japan is accelerating.”