Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda will leave monetary stimulus unchanged at his first policy meeting next week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Some 87% of 47 economists said they forecast Ueda to keep all key policy settings for interest rates and asset purchases untouched at the end of the two-day meeting on April 28, according to the poll. Of the other respondents, 11% forecast a policy tweak while 2% expect a tightening step.

Almost 40% of economists see June as the most likely time for a policy change, largely in line with the previous survey last month. July is now seen as the second most likely month with 19% of responses, taking over from April in the last poll.