In the aftermath of the attack against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Wakayama on Saturday, debate has begun within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the government over the practice of outdoor stump speeches during election campaigns.

Some media reports said that the LDP had instructed local branches hosting Sunday’s by-elections to move stump speeches involving party executives indoors. Local LDP branches in Oita, Yamaguchi and Wakayama prefectures did not comment on the matter, while the Chiba Prefecture branch denied the report.

Overall, opinions on the matter appear split, as party heavyweights voiced their skepticism over any significant changes to the nature of electoral campaigns in Japan.