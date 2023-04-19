The Group of Seven digital ministers will call for accelerated research into generative artificial intelligence systems, such as ChatGPT, at a meeting later this month, a draft communique showed Wednesday, as the rapid proliferation of such tools has raised concerns about their potential impact on society.

During their two-day talks from April 29 in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, the ministers aim to formulate an action plan on AI governance, according to the draft.

With the Japanese government also considering discussing generative AI at a G7 summit in May in the city of Hiroshima, the topic is also expected to be mentioned in a joint statement by the leaders.