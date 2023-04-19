Daiwa Securities Group has joined other major Japanese financial firms in embracing artificial intelligence-powered chatbots, moving in the opposite direction from Wall Street banks.

Japan’s second-biggest brokerage plans to adopt the ChatGPT technology from this month for all of its 9,000 domestic employees, the company said in a statement Tuesday, adding that it has “limitless potential.”

The development follows a Nikkei report that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will begin using a chatbot for work such as drafting approval requests and responding to internal inquiries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has begun trials on an AI chatbot developed in partnership with Microsoft Japan, the newspaper said, while Mizuho Financial Group also plans an AI tool for internal use.