The first ladies of Japan and the United States planted a cherry tree within the White House grounds on Monday, in honor of the extended friendship between the two countries.

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japan’s prime minister, who is on a rare solo overseas trip, and first lady Jill Biden, were both dressed in pink as they used golden shovels to plant a young Yoshino cherry tree after holding a luncheon meeting.

“The planting of this tree is a symbol of the friendship between our two nations forever,” said Biden, who also laughed about the two wearing heels on the lawns near the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, saying, “This is how you always plant a tree.”