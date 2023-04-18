  • A Self-Defense Force helicopter carrying bodies from the wreckage of a crashed aircraft arrives at a SDF base in Miyako Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
Two more bodies have been recovered from the seabed wreckage of a Self-Defense Forces helicopter that went missing in early April, the government has said, with the search for the missing continuing into Tuesday.

One body remains to be recovered after the Ground Self-Defense Force on Sunday found the remains of five people and part of the UH-60JA helicopter that disappeared with 10 aboard off Okinawa Prefecture in early April.

The first two bodies were brought up by divers on Sunday.

