Nissan Motor on Tuesday unveiled a new electric SUV at the Shanghai auto show as it highlighted its commitment to the Chinese market.

“We are bringing more electrified models, such as Ariya, e-Power Sylphy and e-Power X-Trail. We are also planning to launch an EV designed specifically for the Chinese market,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer, speaking at the show.

China has long been a key market for Nissan, but like other global automakers it faces increasing pressure and the threat of declining market share from the rise of home-grown auto companies.