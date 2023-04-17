  • Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu during a rally in the city of Canakkale, in western Turkey, on April 11. Kilicdaroglu has promised to run the country differently, and is betting that many Turks are ready for a change. | AFP-JIJI
ISTANBUL – The main opposition candidate aiming to unseat Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections next month has pledged to undo the legacy of the longtime Turkish leader and focus on strengthening democracy, easing a cost of living crisis and battling corruption.

The candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is aiming to attract voters who may have tired of the president’s bombastic rhetoric and tough-guy persona, campaigning not just as an anti-Erdogan, but also as his polar opposite: a calm everyman who says he plans to retire after a single five-year term.

While Erdogan, 69, thrives in settings that showcase his power and put him among other world leaders, Kilicdaroglu, 74, addresses voters from his modest kitchen with a glass of tea at his elbow and dish towels hanging from the oven behind him.

