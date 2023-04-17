The suspect in the Saturday attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was sent to prosecutors on Monday morning as police probed the possibility that he used a homemade pipe bomb.
Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man from Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing one of two cylindrical objects in his possession at the prime minister, with the device landing a meter from where Kishida stood during an event in the city of Wakayama.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.