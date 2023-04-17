  • Police officers subdue Ryuji Kimura shortly after he threw an explosive toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the city of Wakayama on Saturday. | KYODO
The suspect in the Saturday attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was sent to prosecutors on Monday morning as police probed the possibility that he used a homemade pipe bomb.

Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old man from Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly throwing one of two cylindrical objects in his possession at the prime minister, with the device landing a meter from where Kishida stood during an event in the city of Wakayama.

Ryuji Kimura | KYODO
