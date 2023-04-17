Panasonic Holdings is considering building a new factory in the U.S. state of Oklahoma to produce batteries for electric vehicles, according to a source familiar with the plan.

If the plan is formalized, the plant would become the third EV battery factory in the United States after Nevada and Kansas to be opened by the Japanese manufacturer, a major supplier to Tesla, on the back of the expanding EV market in North America.

Panasonic and the Oklahoma state government have concluded a contract stipulating the terms on which the electronics company would become eligible for a subsidy if it built a plant, the source said Sunday.