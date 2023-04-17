Collaborations among firms in Miyagi Prefecture are flourishing, creating new products and services by incorporating innovative technologies and ideas that are not available within their own companies.

The effects of such collaborations are wide-ranging, and some of the cases offer a key to success.

One such product born out of a collaboration is Can-sasa, a canned sasa-kamaboko (bamboo grass-shaped fishcake) in an ajillo style preparation, which refers to a Spanish dish of seafood cooked in a garlic chili oil.