South Korea fired warning shots toward a North Korean vessel that crossed the maritime border on Saturday, South Korea’s military said a day after the incident which came amid recent tension over the North’s missile tests.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it fired warning shots and broadcast warnings to expel a North Korean patrol boat that breached the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary, at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (0200 GMT Saturday).

“Our military maintains decisive battle posture while monitoring the enemy’s movements in preparation for potential provocations regarding NLL violations by North Korean patrol boats,” the JCS said in a statement on Sunday.