Senior officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States have agreed to work toward regularizing missile defense and anti-submarine exercises in a bid to deter and respond to North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats.
Representatives from the three countries made the announcement in a joint statement Friday after holding the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks in Washington, where they discussed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula
The talks came a day after North Korea said it had test-fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.
