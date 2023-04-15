  • Two U.S. B-52H strategic bombers fly with South Korean Air Force F-35As and U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets during a joint air drill over South Korea on Friday. | SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI
Senior officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States have agreed to work toward regularizing missile defense and anti-submarine exercises in a bid to deter and respond to North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Representatives from the three countries made the announcement in a joint statement Friday after holding the 13th Defense Trilateral Talks in Washington, where they discussed the security environment on the Korean Peninsula

The talks came a day after North Korea said it had test-fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

