  Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki participates in a news conference in Washington on Thursday.
  • kyodo

WASHINGTON – Japan will support the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to improve practical guidance on risks related to the introduction of central bank digital currencies, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday.

To that end, the IMF is currently developing a handbook to be used by policymakers and Japan will provide financial assistance for the work.

“We expect the IMF to help member countries explore the introduction of CBDCs and assess their risks through its capacity development, drawing on the handbook,” Suzuki said in a statement to the multilateral lender’s policy-setting panel.

