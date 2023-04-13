French President Emmanuel Macron defended his approach to the U.S. and China on Wednesday after his call for Europe to avoid being dragged into a conflict between Beijing and Washington sparked a backlash.

Macron said his view on Taiwan hasn’t shifted and pointed to a shared vision of an open Indo-Pacific region with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

“France supports the status quo in Taiwan,” Macron told a news conference in Amsterdam alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during a state visit to the Netherlands. “France supports the One China policy and the search for a peaceful solution to the question. That’s also the European position.”